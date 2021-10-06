Vice News Buys International Rights To Disability Activism Doc ‘Not Going Quietly’ Exec Produced By Duplass Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: Vice News has acquired international distribution rights to Not Going Quietly, a documentary feature about activist Ady Barkan that screened at the 2021 SXSW and Tribeca film festivals.

The movie is now available via Vice News outside of the U.S.. The film is currently on domestic theatrical release via Greenwich Entertainment.

Directed by Nicholas Bruckman, the doc follows father and activist Ady Barkan after a video of him confronting a powerful senator on a plane goes viral, sparking a once-in-a-generation movement for universal healthcare. The Duplass Brothers were executive producers on the film.

“I grew up reading Vice Magazine in skate shops and followed their journey into a documentary powerhouse with a truly global footprint,” shared Bruckman. “I’m incredibly stoked to partner with them in bringing Not Going Quietly to audiences worldwide.”

The film won the Audience Award and Special Jury prize at SXSW, and was chosen for Season 34 of the PBS documentary series, POV.

Not Going Quietly was produced by Amanda Roddy with executive producers Bruckman and Ryder Haske of People’s Television, Mark and Jay Duplass, Mel Esyln, Bradley Whitford, Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Kelman Neu, Nina Tassler and Joan Boorstein.

Bruckman is represented by Orly Ravid of Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp and Andrew Seth Cohen at Impact24 PR. The rights deal was negotiated by ICM.