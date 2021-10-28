ViacomCBS Buys Majority Stake In Spanish Content Producer Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

ViacomCBS said its ViacomCBS Networks International has clinched a deal to acquire a majority stake in Spanish language content producer, Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from Disney and the company’s founding family.

ViacomCBS International Studios, a division of VCNI, will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the founders. Financial terms weren’t released. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Through this transaction, VCNI will gain access to Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico’s studio operations in both Colombia and Mexico, as well as many hours of library content, which is comprised of multifaceted entertainment spanning multiple key genres including premium series, telenovelas, films, documentaries, unscripted, kids and family, branded and digital content and live sports shows produced for various audiences. This content will fuel ViacomCBS’ global streaming platforms including Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and its linear networks around the world. Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will also bolster ViacomCBS’ Spanish language content production capabilities to capitalize on significant content demand in the region and worldwide. This transaction combined with VCNI’s existing portfolio in Latin America, which includes VIS’ studio business and broadcasters Telefe in Argentina and the recently acquired Chilevisión in Chile, will position ViacomCBS as one of the leading Spanish-language content production companies in the world, the comapny said.

The deal “reinforces the company’s position as a leading worldwide producer of Spanish-language content,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International. “This content will fuel ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem across Paramount+, Pluto TV and its linear networks.”

Samuel Duque Rozo, founder and CEO of the company, will continue to exclusively support the business from a creative and strategic advisory position, and Samuel Duque Duque, current president, will lead the business. Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will fall under the remit of Juan “JC” Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

The acquisition joins ViacomCBS’ Latin American portfolio, which includes two free-to-air broadcasters, Telefe in Argentina and Chilevisión in Chile, Paramount+; Pluto TV; ViacomCBS International Studios production hubs, YouTubec comedy channel Porta dos Fundos, and branded pay TV networks including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Comedy Central, and consumer products.