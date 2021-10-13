ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In Spring Of 2022

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise.

The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most credit or debit cards.

Last summer, Lionsgate announced an agreement with another NFT platform, Autograph, launched by Tom Brady, to create content based on its iconic film and television properties starting with John Wick, Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Mad Men and Dirty Dancing. Individual artists and are offering NFTs on a variety of platforms, which are proliferating.

And Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, its animation studio behind Bob’s Burgers and The Great North, launched Blockchain Creative Labs, a business and creative unit to provide content creators, IP owners and advertising partners blockchain solutions to build, launch, manage and sell NFTs.

“Fueled by beloved characters and iconic properties with multi-generational appeal, we are thrilled to accelerate our consumer products presence even further into the growing metaverse” in teaming up with Recur to create an NFT platform dedicated to ViacomCBS IPm said Pam Kaufman, president, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. The NFT space “will encourage peer-to-peer engagement and facilitate innovative ways for users to unlock new experiences.”

“ViacomCBS is one of the first major media and entertainment companies to enter the metaverse in a significant way. We are so excited to welcome them into the ecosystem with this partnership. Our chain agnostic approach will provide fans the widest range of utility as well as unprecedented access to their favorite shows and franchises,” said Co-CEOs of Recur Trevor George and Zach Bruch.