‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days.

It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M.

In regards to those pics that passed $100M at the domestic B.O. during the pandemic, Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow accomplished the feat in six days (while available on Disney+ Premier in homes). Universal’s F9 took eight days, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II took 20 days, Disney’s Jungle Cruise (in homes on Disney+ Premier) did so in 31 days in theaters, while Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong (available on HBO Max in homes during its first 31 days of theatrical) got to $100M in 12 weekends.

Venom 2 made $6.275M on Tuesday, which is robust for these times. Other high Tuesdays (which are typically discounted days at many cinemas) during the pandemic include Black Widow ($7.7M), Shang-Chi ($6.6M) and F9 ($6.5M).