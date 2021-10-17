‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Gobbles $62M+ In Wider Offshore Debut, Lashes $284M Global; ‘No Time To Die’ Nears $450M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage chomped on a big chunk of the international box office this weekend as it swallowed a $62.3M mouthful from 44 overseas markets. This follows from the symbiote’s record-breaking Russia and Latin America starts over the past few weeks. The Tom Hardy-starrer has now cumed $115.6M overseas and $283.7M global. While dates were switched up, the current pillow between Bond and Dune has done Venom well.

With 41% of its offshore footprint released, the film captured the No. 1 spot in 39 markets and is outpacing No Time To Die by 34%, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings by 102%, Black Widow by 76%, and F9 by 17% at the same point in release in like-for-like markets.

Venom 2’s debut is astounding, and set pandemic-era opening records in Spain ($3.9M) and Italy ($3.7M). Notably, Korea, which has been in the doldrums of late, let Carnage reign as the second best bow for a Hollywood title in the pandemic era with $9.5M.

Meanwhile, and not to be outdone in its third weekend at the international box office, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die has bonded with $348.3M overseas and $447.5M global. The latter figure puts the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed 007 installment within reach of Godzilla Vs Kong to soon become the No. 2 Hollywood movie of 2021, behind Universal’s own F9.

Daniel Craig’s final turn as the super agent is currently running 13% behind Spectre and 6% behind Skyfall. Markets including Australia and China are still to come.

Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune, which extends its rollout next week added $8.5M this weekend on 5,240 screens in 36 markets. The international running cume is currently $129.3M.

MORE…