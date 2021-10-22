Venice Film Festival & Curzon Tie Up For London Screenings Of Venice Movies

The Venice Film Festival, the Italian Cultural Institute in London, and exhibitor Curzon are tying up on London screening series From Venice To London (18 – 22 November).

Seven films from Venezia 78 have been chosen to be shown in London with appearances by filmmakers and cast.

The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, will be the opening night film on the 18 November and The Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, will be closing the series on 22 November.

The seven films that have been handpicked are the following:

The Lost Daughter – Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Hand of God – Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Qui Rido Io – Directed by Mario Martone

La Santa Piccola – Directed by Silvia Brunelli

La Ragazza Ha Volato – Directed by Wilma Labate

Il Buco – Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Ariaferma – Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

President of The Venice Biennale Roberto Cicutto said: “We are delighted to partner with the Italian Cultural Institute in promoting the Italian films that were presented at the Venice Film Festival. This year the selection has been praised for its exceptional artistic quality. We are sure the London audience will appreciate its high calibre.”

Curzon’s Event Programmer Michael Garrad added: “Curzon is delighted to work with the Venice Biennale and to be the exclusive exhibition partner for the very first instalment of From Venice… to London. We are showcasing a selection of the best titles from the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, including four UK premieres. It is an honour to return to the festival season in partnership with the world’s longest-running film festival.”