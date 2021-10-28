Killing Of Vanessa Guillén Explored In New Telemundo Podcast ‘Fort Hood’

Telemundo and The Story Lab is exploring the case of slain Army soldier Vanessa Guillén in the new podcast Fort Hood, a seven-part limited series that launched Thursday.

Narrated in English and Spanish by La Casa De Las Flores star Cecilia Suarez, Fort Hood takes a probing look at the 20-year-old’s April 2020 murder at the hands of fellow Fort Hood soldier Aaron David Robinson. All the episodes are about 30 minutes in length and are now available.

Guillen’s case drew nationwide attention, with her family, public officials, lawmakers and celebrities demanding #JusticeForVanessaGuillen. After disappearing from the base, Guillén’s remains were found two months later. Investigators say she was killed by Robinson, who later fatally shot himself as police tried to take him into custody. Guillén’s family has raised allegations she was sexually harassed before she was killed.

In July, Robinson’s girlfriend Cecily Aguilar was indicted on 11 counts by a federal grand jury as an accessory for allegedly helping Robinson destroy and bury Guillén’s remains.

Fort Hood will also explore the role of the military in the investigation, which has been heavily criticized. It also delves into the case revealing a deeper, more complex story about a renowned U.S. military base with a long record of unreported sexual abuse, and highlights Guillén’s family, which refused to stay quiet as they pushed authorities for answers.

“This is a consequential story that touches on critical issues in our country,” Telemundo Network News president Luis Fernandez said. “It’s a revealing exposé and a necessary investigation. Noticias Telemundo, with The Story Lab, believe this important story deserved a deeper examination and this format allows us to do just that.”