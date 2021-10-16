Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s Widow, May Be Forced To Take Psychiatric Exam By L.A. County In Lawsuit

Los Angeles County is asking Vanessa Bryant Kobe Bryant’s widow and other family members to submit psychiatric exams in their legal dispute over photos of the helicopter crash scene that took her husband and daughter’s lives.

The request was made in a court filing on Friday. It stems from a legal point: Did Vanessa Bryant and the others suffer emotional distress because photos of their dead relatives were shared by county fire and sheriff’s department employees after the crash? Or was the emotional distress only from the crash itself?

L.A. County is contending the crash itself is the cause. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a January 2020 crash with seven others. Vanessa Bryant is now suing for invasion of privacy and negligence after county employees improperly shared photos of human remains at the crash site.