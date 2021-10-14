Utopia Boards Jim Marshall Doc ‘Show Me The Picture’ & Mars Mission Doc ‘Red Heaven’

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Schwartzman’s Los Angeles-based sales and distribution outfit Utopia has closed deals on a pair of documentaries.

The company has taken North American rights to Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall, a feature doc celebrating the life of the famed rock and roll photographer. The film is told through more than 850 iconic photos and interviews, with Marshall having captured the likes of The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones over his career.

Utopia is releasing the movie to select theaters nationwide throughout October and on AppleTV and Altavod. Pic is directed by Alfred George Bailey and produced by Tatiana Kennedy.

The company has also picked up U.S. rights to Red Heaven, a feature that follows six young volunteers as they prepare for a yearlong NASA experiment designed to replicate the physical and psychological conditions of a mission to Mars.

The pic is a Sandbox Films production in association with Seeker and Insignia Films. It was co-directed and produced by Lauren DeFilippo and Katherine Gorringe. Utopia will launch the movie on AppleTV and Altavod on October 19.