Universal Studios Hollywood & Six Flags Magic Mountain Set To Require Vaccination Proof Tomorrow, Per County Mandate

Beginning tomorrow, anyone aged 12 and over attending a large-scale outdoor event in Los Angeles County with 10,000 people or more — such as Lakers, Rams and college football games — will be required to show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours.

The mandate will apply to sporting events, concerts and even theme parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood if attendance is over 10,000. Large theme parks were recently re-categorized by California as large outdoor event venues. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face covering at events.

Since the mandate only applies when 10,000 or more people are in attendance, the requirement need only be enforced on select days at theme parks when capacity breaches that threshold.

Six Flags Magic Mountain officials said Wednesday the requirement will be applied “on certain designated days.” According to the park’s website, those designated days are currently Fridays through Sundays during October — coinciding with the popular “Fright Fest” Halloween attraction.

Universal Studios Hollywood, which has a maximum capacity above 10,000, is ready and will comply with the county order when that number is exceeded. The park is running its popular Halloween Horror Nights Thursdays-Sundays through October 31.

Valid forms of vaccination proof include a white CDC or WHO vaccine card, a photo of the vaccine card or a digital vaccination verification issued by the state or other health agency.

Six Flags on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Clear health pass app, which allows users to upload their vaccination information and a photo, providing expedited entry into the theme park.

Theme park operators in the county, along with an industry association, had expressed concerns about the requirement, contending parks had limited staffing to check the required documentation — both a vaccine/testing verification and a photo ID — potentially leading to long lines for admission to the parks. They also argued that patrons who purchased tickets in advance before the requirements were announced should be given a grace period.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week small changes were made to the regulations to ease the implementation of the rules.

Specifically, the county will not require proof of a negative Covid test for patrons aged 11 and younger — an age group that is still ineligible for vaccinations. The county also removed the requirement that patrons aged 17 and younger provide a photo ID along with their vaccination/testing verification.

The county also agreed to delay the photo ID requirement for people aged 18 and over until Nov. 1.

The rules will be in effect at Saturday’s football game pitting USC against Utah at the Coliseum. USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn sent out a memo this week reminding fans of the requirement, noting that the definition of “fully vaccinated” means a person must have received a final dose of the vaccine at least two weeks ago.

Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will also be affected.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is already required at large indoor events of 1,000 or more people in the county.

Also beginning Thursday, all patrons and employees at indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges in the county will have to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine. All patrons and employees will need to have a second dose by November 6.

The order recommends, but not require, vaccine verification for employees and customers in indoor portions of restaurants.

The Los Angeles City Council amended its own ordinance today to require people to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before entering indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters. That stricture is effective in early November, but will not impact Universal, Magic Mountain, The Forum or SoFi Stadium, since all of those venues are outside city limits. It will, however, apply to Staples Center and the Coliseum.

The Hollywood Bowl has already implemented its own vaccine verification requirement.

City News Service contributed to this report.