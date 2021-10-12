Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise.

The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount.

The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), watching as they attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

Kung Fu Panda animator Pierre Perifel is directing the film—based on Aaron Blabey’s bestselling Scholastic book series—in his feature debut, with Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein also amongst the cast.

Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley are producing, with Blabey, Etan Cohen and Patrick Hughes serving as exec producers.

In Ticket to Paradise, from Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Clooney and Roberts play exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once did.

Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) is directing the romantic comedy, which also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, from a script by Daniel Pipski. It’s being shot on location in Queensland, Australia, aided by incentives from the Australian Federal Government, Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, and with the support of the City of Gold Coast.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing for Working Title, with Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures; Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films; Sarah Harvey, and Deborah Balderstone.