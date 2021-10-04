‘United States Of Al’: Azita Ghanizada Upped To Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Azita Ghanizada will return for season 2 of United States of Al and has been upped to recurring.

“Roht/Sweet Bread” — Al meets Ariana (Azita Ghanizada), an Afghan woman he wants to date, but is dismayed to learn she has a negative opinion of Afghan interpreters who worked for the U.S. CBS

Ghanizada will continue to portray Ariana, a first-generation Afghan-American who shares Al’s (Adhir Kalyan) passion for their homeland, but their divergent worldviews often put them at odds. She is also described as Al’s “fiercely independent” love interest.

The series is about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Al, the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Its second season, which began production in August, had shot one and a half episodes when the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Executive Producer Maria Ferrari explained during Warner Bros.’ TCA panel last month that the experience shifted the storyline to include a dive into the Afghanistan crisis and its subsequent fallout.

Ghanizada, who was born in Kabul, entered the United States as a baby with her parents; all of whom sought political asylum. She actively speaks out in support of Afghan causes, women’s rights, and shares resources for organizations and individuals via social media.

She is the founder of MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition, an organization that fights for the advancement and visibility of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian writers, creatives, and performers on-screen in film, television, and streaming platforms.

Ghanizada most recently recurred in Freeform’s Good Trouble and HBO’s Ballers on the small screen; and in the films, Complete Unknown, The Friend, and We Broke Up.

She is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists.