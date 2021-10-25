Magnet Releasing Takes Worldwide Rights To Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ultrasound’ Starring Vincent Kartheiser

EXCLUSIVE: Magnet Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to Ultrasound, the first narrative feature from director Rob Schroeder, with plans to release it in theaters next year.

The sci-fi thriller follows Glen (Vincent Kartheiser), who is stranded by two flat tires on a rainy night and must seek help at a nearby house. There, he’s welcomed in by Art (Bob Stephenson), who cajoles him into sleeping with his younger wife Cyndi (Chelsea Lopez). Glen’s unease only escalates when, a short time later, the consequences of this strange night begin to spiral out of control. Glen and Cyndi soon find themselves at the center of a web of deception and manipulation that tests the foundations of reality.

Ultrasound made its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and recently went on to screen at Fantasia Fest, where it won the Silver Audience Award.

Conor Stechschulte penned the film, which is based on his graphic novel, Generous Bosom. Breeda Wool (Mass, Mr. Mercedes), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming, She Dies Tomorrow) and Rainey Qualley (Ocean’s EIght, Love in the Time of Corona) round out its cast. Schroeder produced with Charlie Prince, and Georg Kallert via their Lodger Films, with Justin Allen and Shayna Schroeder exec producing. Magnolia Head of International Sales Lorna Lee Torres and International Sales Director Marie Zeniter will launch international sales at the upcoming AFM online market.

“Rob Schroeder and his stellar cast take us through the looking glass in this mind-scrambling thriller,” said Magnolia Pictures President, Eamonn Bowles.

“This story by Conor Stechschulte has been a long obsession for me and a dream to adapt with such talented and determined collaborators,” added Schroeder. “The premiere at Tribeca was magical after so many uncertain months at home and we’re beyond excited to unleash ULTRASOUND on audiences with CAA and Magnolia.”

At Magnet, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, Ultrasound joins a slate of upcoming films that also includes Mickey Reece’s Agnes and You Are Not My Mother, a TIFF Midnight Madness Irish horror-thriller from writer-director Kate Dolan. Recent releases from the company include female-helmed horror anthology XX; revered Japanese director Takashi Miike’s 100th film, Blade of the Immortal; Roxanne Benjamin’s survival thriller, Body at Brighton Rock; Swedish sci-fi thriller Aniara and other titles.

The deal for Ultrasound‘s acquisition was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.