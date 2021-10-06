×
UK Audience To Be Taken ‘Inside Beverly Hills’ As Channel 4 Acquires Spun Gold TV Doc Series

UK audiences are to be taken Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous as broadcaster Channel 4 acquires Operation Royal Wedding producer Spun Gold TV’s three-parter.

The show, which was part-funded by distributor All3Media International, reveals a whole new side to the world famous home and playground of the rich. UK viewers will be able to peak inside LA’s opulent homes, hotels and businesses, exploring a society defined by money, luxury, lifestyle and status.

The series was part-funded by All3Media International, which holds worldwide distribution rights, and was subsequently acquired by Channel 4. Charlie Clay is exec producing for UK-based Spun Gold, which is behind a wealth of content about the UK royals.

“Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous provides viewers with a richly entertaining insight into the everyday lives of the wealthy and famous inhabitants of 90210,” said Spun Gold managing director Daniela Neumann.

 

