‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Renewed For Season 4 By BET

BET has renewed Tyler Perry’s Sistas for a fourth season.

The renewal follows last week’s strong ratings for the season premieres of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Lena Waithe’s Twenties as well as Twenties After-show with B. Scott which together drew 5.6 million total viewers.

The network also has set a premiere date for The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition‘s second conversation special. It will air Wednesday, December 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

The one-hour drama Sistas follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. The women must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s.

Sistas ensemble cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Tyler Perry’s Sistas are executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.