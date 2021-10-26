Robert A. Boyd II Joins Tyler Perry Studios As Chief Operating Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry has brought on former BET Networks and Paramount Pictures executive Robert A. Boyd, II as Chief Operating Officer of his Tyler Perry Studios. In the newly created role, Boyd will work closely with Perry to oversee both studio operations and production for TPS.

“As the studio has grown over the last few years, it was important for us to find someone who could handle my busy production slate, in addition to overseeing all of the major outside productions that are shooting at TPS daily,” said Perry. “Robert had the right combination of production and business acumen and the strong ability to oversee everything from both a macro and micro perspective. He is a welcome asset to our team and we are excited to have him on board to keep growing and maintaining the vision of Tyler Perry studios.”

Veteran operations exec Boyd, who has more than 25 years of experience, most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of independent urban production outfit Swirl Films, known for the hit Bounce drama series Saints & Sinners. During his tenure there, Boyd led the company’s day-to-day operations as well as all production aspects.

Prior to joining Swirl Films, Boyd served as SVP of Programming Operations for BET Networks. While at BET, Boyd spearheaded the building out of a production infrastructure for the network in Atlanta, where TBS also is based, to support its move into scripted television. Earlier in his career, Boyd worked at Paramount Pictures where he rose through the ranks to SVP of studio operations and production sales and managed all aspects of the North American operations. Boyd has received multiple NAACP Image Awards while working in production at BET.