Tuppence Middleton & Ralph Ineson Set For Folk Horror ‘Lord Of Misrule’ From ‘The Boy’ Director William Brent Bell; Filming Underway In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography is underway in the UK on contemporary folk horror, Lord Of Misrule, from The Boy and The Devil Inside filmmaker William Brent Bell.

Tuppence Middleton (Mank) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) are starring alongside Matt Stokoe (Outlaw King).

Based on a screenplay by Tom de Ville (The Quiet Ones) and set in a rural English village, the film follows Rebecca Holland who has recently taken over the parish church. When her young daughter goes missing at a winter festival, villagers and local police join in the desperate search. However, the closer they edge towards finding the girl, the more secrets emerge from the town’s dark past; soon Rebecca must decide just how much she is willing to sacrifice to rescue her daughter from the grip of evil. Pic is currently shooting in Hertfordshire, UK.

Bankside will be selling the horror film at the upcoming virtual AFM.

Pic is a REP Productions and Riverstone Pictures production with Bigscope Films and The Machine Room.

Producers are Deepak Nayar and Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures (At Eterrnity’s Gate), Jason Newmark and Laurie Cooke for Bigscope Films (Pressure) William Brent Bell for The Machine Room, James Tomlinson, and Alison Brister for REP Productions, which also funded the film alongside BCP Asset Management.

William Brent Bell said: “It is so rare to find such well-developed, culturally relevant, and beautifully dark material as Lord Of Misrule. Tom de Ville’s wicked script has given us the foundation to build the kind of talented cast and crew who will bring to life a film that will haunt audiences for years to come.”

Bell directed the recently completed Ophan: First Kill (a prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2009 horror Orphan) starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles, set to be distributed by Paramount Players. Other recent releases include Brahms: The Boy II, starring Katie Holmes and Ralph Ineson (distributed by STX Entertainment), and Separation, a Brooklyn-set supernatural thriller starring Rupert Friend and Brian Cox (distributed by Open Road Films). Bell’s other credits include The Boy, which grossed $74M at the global box office, and The Devil Inside, which grossed $102M at the global box office.

The filmmaker is repped by Bryan Diperstein at ICM and Peter Sample at JTWAMM.