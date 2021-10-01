‘True Blood’: HBO Max To Launch Podcast With Kristin Bauer & Deborah Ann Woll, Produced By Janina Gavankar’s Safe Haven

EXCLUSIVE: True Blood is the latest high-end drama series to get its own rewatch podcast series.

Kristin Bauer, who played vampire Pam De Beaufort, and Deborah Ann Woll, who played vampire Jessica Hamby, will host Truest Blood, which is produced by Safe Haven Productions, the company run by True Blood co-star Janina Gavankar.

The audio series will launch on HBO Max, which recently moved into podcasts, as well as on other podcast platforms.

The move comes as a reboot of the blood-slurping series is in the works at HBO with Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 creator Jami O’Brien will co-writing.

True Blood is based on Charlaine Harris’ series of novels, The Southern Vampire Mysteries. The series aired for seven seasons on HBO from 2008-2014, winning a Golden Globe and Emmy during its run. It revolved around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional rural town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis also starred.

Related Story 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal Among Five Cast In HBO Max Reboot

Janina Gavankar Courtesy of Tiziano Lugli

Truest Blood follows the release of HBO Max’s first look-back podcast, Band of Brothers, hosted by Roger Bennett and featuring interviews with former cast members including Tom Hanks and Damian Lewis. The streamer is also working on podcasts including Batman: The Audio Adventures, HBO Max Movie Club and Trade Secrets.

It marks the first podcast produced by Big Sky star Gavankar through her company Safe Haven Productions, which produced her short film Stucco last year. Gavankar and Safe Haven partner, Russo Schelling, are also writing and directing a female-driven monster movie based on the ancient Hindu myth of the Rakshasa.

“I’m so happy that Safe Haven’s first podcast production allows me to re-explore a show that has meant so much to me, alongside Kristin and Deborah with whom I’ve had long friendships. HBO was a dream to work for, a decade ago, and is a dream to work with, now.” said Gavankar.

Gavankar is repped by Thruline, APA, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Woll is repped by Luber Roklin and ICM. Bauer is repped by LINK Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.