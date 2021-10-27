Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Hair Love’ Outfit Lion Forge Animation Sets First Look Deal With Sports Group APGS; Network Includes Ray Lewis, Allen Iverson, Julius Erving, More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

“No One Has Been Ruled Out,” DA Says Of Potential Charges In Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting
Read the full story

Triage Entertainment Ups Key Execs To CFO & EVP Production Posts

Triage Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: TV producer Triage Entertainment has made some key executive promotions. Pat Shea has been upped from EVP Finance to Chief Financial Officer, and Francesco Pace moves up to EVP Production from SVP.

The company also elevated Daniel Pescord from Director of Business Affairs to VP of the unit.

From left: Pat Shea, Francesco Pace, Daniel Prescod Triage Entertainment

“These three execs remain key to leading us to a record year of original production, despite the challenges of Covid,” Triage CEO Stu Schreiberg said. “Throughout the pandemic, Triage Entertainment, along with its sister company, Lando Entertainment, proved that premium production and compliance with safety mandates were mutually achievable. Together, they delivered more than 120 content hours of series and specials to networks and platforms.”

Triage’s nonfiction production slate focuses lifestyle, competitive formats, multi-cam comedy and music events and premium documentaries. Its credits include Iron Chef America, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and Bridezillas. The company is currently producing longform content for CBS, Netflix, Paramount+, Discovery+, HGTV and Food Network.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad