Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions Brings In Sanaz Yamin As President

EXCLUSIVE: Sanaz Yamin is moving from management into production.

Yamin, who was a partner at management company Mainstay Entertainment, which represents Trevor Noah, has been named as President of The Daily Show host’s production company Day Zero Productions.

Yamin’s appointment comes after Haroon Saleem, who was President of Production at Day Zero, left the company, as revealed by Deadline, last month.

It’s one of a number of personnel moves at Noah’s firm, after former Marvel TV exec Devon Quinn joined as SVP of Television to oversee live-action and animated TV development and production. Quinn, as well as VP, Development Ashley Dizon report to Yamin.

Yamin is an executive producer on the movie adaptation of Noah’s autobiography Born a Crime as well as the reboot of classic The President’s Analyst, both in development at Paramount. Other producing credits include the Emmy nominated Kid Of The Year special, going into its second year, and Noah’s Netflix specials Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia, which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

Yamin, who is also on the board of the LGBTQIA+ arts and media organization, Outfest. Was previously a partner at Mainstay Entertainment alongside Norman Aladjem, Ray Moheet, Derek Van Pelt, and Rob Lee. In addition to Noah, she also worked with Jennette McCurdy, Philip Lawrence, and Jen Richards.

Prior to entering the entertainment industry, Yamin was a litigation attorney specializing in criminal and constitutional law matters.

Trevor Noah said, “I’m excited to have Sanaz step into this role that feels like it was tailor made for her. Having worked with her for half a decade, I trust that she will be the perfect driving force to lead Day Zero Productions.”

Norman Aladjem, CEO of Mainstay Entertainment, added, “Sanaz and Trevor are completely aligned creatively. And while we will miss Sanaz at Mainstay, we’re excited to continue to work closely with her from her new perch.”