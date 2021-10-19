Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”

Jones is survived by his wife Cherrie, his father Chris, his sister Kaitlin and his six-month-old daughter, Finley. He and Cherrie married in April 2018 and Finley was born in March 2021, according to Lubinsky, who posted a video of Jones and Finley to Twitter today.

Jones and Lubinsky were partners in a company called Flex watches, which was featured on The Profit. One of their company’s core purposes is to raise money for charitable causes, an effort inspired in part by Jones’ mother’s death. Money is raised through cause-branded watches, with a portion of the proceeds going to a related non-profit. Among the accomplishments of that effort were 45,000 meals served to children in need.

The Profit star Marcus Lemonis took a 40% share of the company for $400,000 at the end of the episode featuring Flex.

The company also had an integration with MTV’s The Real World in season 26. According to Lubinsky, it was dedicated to raising awareness around suicide prevention.

Lubinsky has created a GoFundMe page for Jones’ wife and daughter. On that page he says, “Trevor was the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying. He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back.”

As of this morning, the GoFundMe effort had raised $112,000 on a $50,000 goal. Lemonis was the top donor, with a $10,000 tribute.