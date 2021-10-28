Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony and Deon Cole Join Untitled Kenya Barris-Jonah Hill Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony and Deon Cole have rounded out the cast of a new untitled Netflix comedy starring Jonah Hill with Kenya Barris directing. They join an ensemble that already includes Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay and Molly Gordon.

The film follows a new couple (Hill and London) and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Barris will produce through Khalabo Ink Society, Hill will produce through his Strong Baby banner and they will be joined by Kevin Misher who will produce through Misher Films. Mychelle Deschamps and Hale Rothstein will exec produce for Khalabo Ink Society along with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for Strong Baby; Andy Berman for Misher Films and David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webste.

Bennett is repped by UTA and Management 360, Savage is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment, Perlman is repped by Innovative Artists, Anthony is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment and Cole is repped by WME and Kirsten Ames Management.