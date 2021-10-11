‘Travels With My Father’ Star Jack Whitehall Signs Exclusive Deal With Banijay

UK comedian and Travels With My Father star Jack Whitehall has signed an exclusive two-year deal with Banijay UK to develop unscripted projects.

Whitehall’s indie Jackpot will partner with Banijay’s roster of UK unscripted labels to create ideas for local broadcasters and global platforms in blue-chip docs, panel shows, events or returning series.

Whitehall will feature both on and off-screen while continuing to work on scripted projects for the European indie group.

He has worked with Banijay labels multiple times in the past including on Tiger Aspect’s Netflix series Travels With My Father and the same indie’s Bad Education on BBC3.

Banijay CEO Lucinda Hicks said: ” We have a great relationship with Jack and are thrilled to have signed this deal with Jackpot. As well as being a brilliant and hugely versatile performer, Jack, as well as Ricard Ackerman, who will be heading up the creative team, have an astute sense of what makes great TV and how to engage with audiences around the world.