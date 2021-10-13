Toni Collette & Monica Bellucci To Star In Catherine Hardwicke Mob Comedy ‘Mafia Mamma’ — AFM

Toni Collette (Knives Out) and Monica Bellucci (Spectre) will star in Catherine Hardwicke’s comedy (Twilight) Mafia Mamma.

Hardwicke has also tapped Rob Huebel (The Descendants) to star alongside Collette and Bellucci.

Pic is a comedy about a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire, and guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.

Cornerstone will handle international sales and begin deal-making at next month’s virtual American Film Market. CAA Media Finance is overseeing the U.S. sale.

The film is a Vocab Films, IDEA(L) and New Sparta Production based on an original idea by French novelist, screenwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sthers. Producers are Collette (United States of Tara) under her Vocab Films banner together with Sthers (Madame) through IDEA(L) and New Sparta’s Christopher Simon (The Killing of a Sacred Deer).

Screenplay was written by Debbie Jhoon and Michael J. Feldman (Hulu’s Deadbeat) and production is set to begin late spring 2022 in Italy.

The film will reunite Hardwicke, Collette and Simon who previously worked together on the comedy Miss You Already, with Drew Barrymore.

Collette commented: “I couldn’t be more excited to make this film with Catherine and the team. It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone. I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy!”

Catherine Hardwicke said: “Toni is one of the most versatile actresses on the planet – she can be intensely emotional, super- sexy and LOL hilarious. She’s going to dazzle as Kristin. And I personally relate to this woman who has to tap into her inner warrior and earn the respect of a bunch of men – especially after working in the film business. This story is empowering in the most fun way!”

