Tommy Lee Jones To Star Opposite Jamie Foxx In Amazon’s ‘The Burial,’ Replacing His ‘The Fugitive’ Co-Star Harrison Ford

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Jones is being set to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Amazon’s The Burial, with Maggie Betts directing. Jones plays a lead role that was going to be filled by Harrison Ford, until he had to drop out. Doug Wright penned the screenplay.

Amazon Studios, Bobby Shriver Inc. and Double Nickel Entertainment are producing with Foxx the upcoming drama based on The New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. Producers are Bobby Shriver and Double Nickel’s Adam Richman & Jenette Kahn. Datari Turner is also producing. The film is based on a true story, after a bankrupt funeral home owner decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong, the owner hires a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Betts wrote and directed Novitiate, which won the Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. She also received a Gotham Award nomination for the film. Her 2010 Tribeca Film Festival breakout documentary The Carrier tells the inspiring story of an HIV-positive and pregnant mother in Africa trying to protect her baby from being born with HIV/AIDS.

