‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Renewed For Season 4; Michael Peña Joins Cast Of Amazon Series

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the series’ Season 3 premiere on Prime Video. Additionally, Michael Peña is set to join the Season 4 cast in an undisclosed role, Amazon has revealed.

Production recently wrapped on Season 3, and a premiere date will be announced later.

Season 3 finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

In addition to Krasinski, returning for the third season of the dramatic series are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce the third season along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Peña was most recently seen in Warner Bros’ live-action hybrid Tom & Jerry and can be seen next in the Roland Emmerich pic Moonfall for Lionsgate and in the Paramount family/action pic Secret Headquarters. On television, Peña also starred in the Netflix series Narcos; Mexico and in Fox’s Gracepoint. He is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Rick Genow.