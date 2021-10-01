ESPN+ Docuseries ‘Man In The Arena: Tom Brady’ Slings A New Clip

Tom Brady will certainly be out to prove something on Sunday, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New England Patriots, his former NFL team for 20 seasons before he left in a somewhat acrimonious departure.

But whatever ill will may currently exist between Brady and his former New England coach, Bill Belichick, it doesn’t diminish the impact the flinty football leader had on Brady’s long and successful career.

In the latest trailer from the upcoming ESPN+ docuseries Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the quarterback shows gratitude to Belichick, the man who taught him “what he was watching, how I could see the things he saw.”

Their meetings every Tuesday are acknowledged by Brady as formative. “It was a really growth stage in my career. It was growth on the field and off the field.”

Told from Brady’s point of view, each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them. The formula worked, as Brady appeared in nine Super Bowls while with New England, six of them victories (he’s since added one more win with Tampa Bay).

The docuseries premieres on ESPN+ this November, exact date TBA. The series was directed by Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports and coproduced by ESPN, 199 Productions, and Chopra.

Watch the clip above.