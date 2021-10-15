‘TNF’ Buccaneers-Eagles Match Leads Ratings & Viewers; ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Bests ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Just as the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves victorious with 28-22 points against the Philadelphia Eagles, Fox found itself taking the top primetime spots on Thursday for a second week in a row.

In fast nationals, the NFL match drew in a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.02 million viewers, outperforming the rest of the evening’s programming by a far margin. The Buccaneers-Eagles game saw higher ratings and viewership from last week’s match (2.1, 8.15M). Of course numbers are set to change with adjustments, as is the case with most live events.

The latest episode of Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.81M) was the highest-rated title among non-sports programming, besting Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 3.93M) in the 9 p.m. hour. Also topping Grey’s was CBS newcomer Ghosts (0.6, 5.10M), which rose from last week’s premiere (0.5, 5.34M).

Taking the most viewers among non-sports-related content was the latest installment of Young Sheldon (0.6, 6.31M). The prequel series was CBS’ highest-rated and most-watched program. United States of Al (0.5, 4.47M) and Bull (0.3, 3.73M) stayed steady ratings-wise from their premieres. Bull (0.3, 3.73M) maintained its demo rating but dropped slightly in viewers.

The rest of ABC’s Thursday evening saw both Station 19 (0.5, 4.15M) and Big Sky (0.3, 2.83M) stay steady from last week.

Legacies (0.1, 0.35M) returned to the CW for its fourth season.