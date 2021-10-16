‘Titans’ Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max

Titans is returning for a fourth season.

The drama series, which follows a group of young superheroes, has been renewed by HBO Max. It comes ahead of its third season finale, which airs on October 21 (see clip below).

Titans launched on DC Universe and moved to HBO Max for its third season, which stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin.

It follows the young heroes as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw them to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch also feature.

The news, revealed at the DC Fandome event, comes after DC sibling series Doom Patrol was also picked up for a fourth season.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.