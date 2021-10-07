×
‘Tiny World’ Producer Plimsoll Promotes U.S. Chief Saul Goldberg 

Saul Goldberg
Courtesy of Plimsoll

EXCLUSIVE: Plimsoll Productions, the company behind series such as Apple’s Tiny World and Fox’s Malika the Lion Queen, has promoted its U.S. chief Saul Goldberg.

Goldberg joined the company, which also made ABC’s The Women of 9/11, in 2019 to lead its U.S. operation and has now been promoted to SVP, Production and Development.

It comes on the back of commissions such as On The Edge with Alex Honnold at Nat Geo and When Big Things Go Wrong at History as well as projects with Hulu, Disney+, Discovery+ and Peacock.

Goldberg will continue to work closely with Los Angeles-based Plimsoll board member Mark Itkin to broaden the company’s North American footprint across all genres and bring A-list talent to its titles.

“A key member of Plimsoll’s creative leadership team, Saul has developed premium shows with top-tier talent to accelerate our U.S. expansion,” says Grant Mansfield, Founder and Chief Executive of Plimsoll Productions. “He and Mark together make a winning combination, and I’m excited to harness their vision for further innovation and growth in the U.S.”

