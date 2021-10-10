Timothée Chalamet Posts First Look At His ‘Wonka’ Character On Social Media

You no longer have to rely on pure imagination. Timothée Chalamet has posted a first look at his Willy Wonka interpretation for the forthcoming film on the future chocolate factory proprietor.

Chalamet has 13.6 million followers on Instagram. The new film, titled Wonka, is focused on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before he created the chocolate factory. Chalamet is expected to showcase his singing and dancing skills for the first time in the prequel.

Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby (with prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson). David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive producing.

This marks the third time WB has taken on the Wonka story, with the previous versions being adaptations of Roald Dahl’s classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The first one, in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, and the second in 2005 starred Johnny Depp in the role. While plot details are unknown, the new pic will be an origin tale of the character and mark the first time Charlie Bucket will not be featured.

Chalamet can be seen in the upcoming Dune, out later this month.

Justin Kroll contributed to this story.