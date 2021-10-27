‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer: Netflix Previews The Continuing Saga Of Joe Exotic

With Liza Minnelli’s old Cabaret anthem of optimism playing in the background (“Maybe this time I’ll win!”), the trailer for Netflix’s Tiger King 2 documentary sequel series promises all the drama, backstabbing and just plain weirdness that caught viewers’ attention the first time around.

The new series, premiering Nov. 17, is described by Netflix like this: With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

Best line of the trailer? Says the King himself, Joe Exotic, “Jeff and Lauren are like two rabid dogs in a goldfish bowl,” mixed metaphors be damned.

The five-episode series is directed by Rebecca Chaiklin & Eric Goode and exec produced by Chaiklin, Goode, Chris Smith & Fisher Stevens.

Tiger King 2 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.