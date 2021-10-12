Through Her Lens: Tribeca & Chanel Set Participants, Masterclass Advisors, Mentors & Jurors For Seventh Edition Of Program Bolstering Women Filmmakers

Tribeca and Chanel have set participants, masterclass advisors, mentors and jurors for their seventh annual Through Her Lens program, supporting women filmmakers, announcing that it will take place from October 12-14.

The creatives and short film projects chosen for the three-day mentorship program, designed to provide industry support, artistic development and funding to “emerging U.S. based self-identifying women and non-binary writers and directors,” include director Annalise Lockhart and writer/producer Mary Glen Fredrick (Anything Valuable), writer/director Maya Tanaka and producer Shuchi Talati (Honolulu), director Caroline Lindy and writer/producer Kate Hamilton (How Did I Get Here), writer/director Tiye Amenechi and producer Satchel Lee (Night Bloom), and writer/director Phumi Morare (Why the Cattle Wait).

Each will benefit from a combination if virtual and in-person, one-on-one mentorship—along with masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing, and directing—working with mentors to shape and refine their pitches and projects.

At program’s end, participants will pitch their projects to a jury of industry experts. Just one individual or team will receive full financing to produce their short, with support from Tribeca Studios; the other participants will be awarded grant funds to support the development of their films.

Artists serving this year as masterclass advisors include actor-producer Marlee Matlin (CODA), composer Laura Karpman (Lovecraft Country), producer Maria Zuckerman (Spencer), actor-filmmaker Adepero Oduye (12 Years a Slave), casting director Alexa L. Fogel (Judas and the Black Messiah) and costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Little Women).

Those participating in the 2021 program as mentors are producer Frida Torresblanco (Pan’s Labyrinth), writer-director-producer Maryam Keshavarz (Viper Club), writer-producer Soo Hugh (Pachinko), storyteller-advocate DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), writer-producer Ali Adler (Supergirl), actor, writer, director, producer and actor Zoe Lister-Jones (How It Ends), writer-producer Tina Mabry (Pose), writer-director-producer Misha Green (Lovecraft Country), writer, producer, actor and stand-up comic Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), and writer-director-producer Kay Cannon (Cinderella).

Then, there’s this year’s list of jurors, which will include actor Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), CBS Mornings co-host and Oprah Daily Editor at Large Gayle King, producer Paula Weinstein (Grace and Frankie), and actor Leslie Mann (This Is 40).

“THROUGH HER LENS has proven to be an important vehicle for women filmmakers,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “In a world that is in constant upheaval, it’s paramount to provide a reliable place where the ever-changing journey of women can continue to be told.”

Tribeca and Chanel founded Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program in 2015, in collaboration with Pulse Films. Projects previously supported by the program that have gone on to success include A.V. Rockwell’s Feathers, which was acquired by Fox Searchlight, following its Toronto Film Festival premiere; Nikyatu Jusu’s Suicide by Sunlight, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival; and Suha Araj’s Rosa, which premiered at BlackStar Film Festival in August 2020 and is now available for streaming on HBOMax. Upcoming projects developed through the program include Hannah Peterson’s Champ and Crystal Kayiza’s Rest Stop.