‘Three Women’: Gabrielle Creevy To Star In Showtime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) rounds out the lead cast, alongside Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin, in upcoming Showtime drama Three Women, an hourlong series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo.

Creevy is Maggie, the third of the Three Women in the title, a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

In Three Women, adapted by Taddeo, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. In addition to Maggie, there is Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life, and Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage with her husband Richard (Blair Underwood) until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Creevy won the BAFTA Cymru Best Actress Award in 2019 for her leading role in the BBC coming-of-age series In My Skin. She was most recently seen in The Pact, and previous credits include Operation Mincemeat and 15 Days. On stage, she starred in the play Lose Yourself at the Sherman Theater in Wales. Creevy is repped by Dawn Green at Creative Artists Management (CAM) and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.