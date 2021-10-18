‘Three Women’: Blair Underwood & Lola Kirke Join Showtime Drama Series

Emmy winner Blair Underwood (In Treatment) is set as a lead opposite Shailene Woodley, DaWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin in the upcoming Showtime drama series Three Women. Additionally, Mozart In The Jungle alumna Lola Kirke has been tapped for a recurring role in the hourlong series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book.

In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin stars as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Lastly, Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Underwood will play Richard, a popular island chef who is blindsided when his wife Sloane (Wise) begins a hidden sexual relationship with another man.

Kirke will portray Jenny, a sparkling, free spirit – and possibly the only woman Sloane (Wise) has ever gotten close to.



Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Underwood will next be seen in the psychological thriller film Viral, where he also serves as director and producer, the upcoming TV series Love Life and the recently announced pilot for L.A. Law, where he’s set to executive produce and reprise his original starring role. Underwood is repped by ICM, Thruline and Felker Toczek Suddelson Abramson.

Kirke will be seen next in the upcoming untitled limited series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. In addition to her lead role on Mozart in the Jungle, her additional notable credits include roles in The Premise, Lost Girls and American Woman. She is repped by One Entertainment, ICM Partners, Sloane, Offer and Weber & Dern.