‘Three Minutes — A Lengthening’: Super LTD Acquires Bianca Stigter Holocaust Doc Co-Produced By Steve McQueen & Narrated By Helena Bonham Carter

Super LTD has acquired North American rights to Bianca Stigter’s Three Minutes — A Lengthening, a Holocaust documentary co-produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown). The doc will be released in theaters next year.

Stigter’s first feature-length doc centers on a three-minute home movie shot by David Kurtz on a European holiday in 1938, in a Jewish town in Poland. The amateur footage— discovered by Kurtz’s grandson, writer Glenn Kurtz, in his parents’ Florida home—captures the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk just one year before the Nazis invaded. Most were eventually killed in the Treblinka extermination camp.

Family Affairs Films’ Floor Onrust produced Stigter’s meditation on history and memory with Lammas Park, with the support of The Netherlands Film Fund and Amsterdam Fund for the Arts.

The film made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before screening in Telluride and Toronto. Its upcoming stops on the festival circuit include the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam and DOC NYC.

Stigter is a Dutch historian and cultural critic who writes essays for Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. She previously collaborated with McQueen as an associate producer on his films 12 Years a Slave and Widows, and published the book Atlas of an Occupied City: Amsterdam 1940-1945 in 2019.

Super LTD is a boutique label that earned its first Academy Award nomination this year with Jasmila Žbanić’s Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s official Oscar entry, which also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best International Feature. Recent releases from the company include Theo Anthony’s Sundance Special Jury Prize winner All Light, Everywhere, and Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, Italy’s submission for this year’s Academy Awards, which made the Best Documentary Feature shortlist. Super LTD principals Dary Heusel and Dan O’Meara were also behind Honeyland, the first non-fiction feature to land Oscars nominations for Best Documentary and Best International Feature in the same year, and Victor Kossakovsky’s Gunda, which was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature.

O’Meara negotiated the Three Minutes acquisition deal with Salma Abdalla at Autlook Filmsales.