‘Three Day Millionaire’: Colm Meaney, Robbie Gee & Jonas Armstrong Board Black Comedy From Newly Launched Shush Films

EXCLUSIVE: Colm Meaney (Con Air, Star Trek), Robbie Gee (Snatch, Small Axe) and Jonas Armstrong (BBC’s Robin Hood, Edge of Tomorrow) have signed on to star in Three Day Millionaire, the first feature film from newly launched UK shingle, Shush Films.

They’ll be joined in the ensemble by James Burrows (This Is England), Lauren Foster (Holby City), Sam Glen (Coronation Street), Melissa Batchelor (I May Destroy You), Michael Kinsey (Destination: Dewsbury) and Grace Long (A Dark Path).

Shush Films

The black comedy follows a gang of trawler men in Grimsby, UK who carry out the heist of the century, after being unfairly laid off. Information on the roles to be played by Meaney, Gee and Armstrong has not yet been disclosed.

Jack Spring (Destination: Dewsbury) is directing from a script by Paul Stephenson.

Spring and Giles Alderson (The Dare, A Serial Killers Guide to Life) share ownership of indie production company Shush Films with Andrew Petit, and are producing Three Day Millionaire with Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar (Confession, Arthur and Merlin: Knights of Camelot) of Picture Perfect.

“It’s been a really tough couple of years for many,” said Alderson, “so to make the first production out of Shush Films a comedy with a wonderful feel good factor is hopefully the perfect antidote.”

“I’m delighted to be making this film and working with Colm, Robbie, Jonas and the rest of the excellent cast and crew,” added Spring, “the first of many on our slate for Shush Films.”

Meaney is represented by ICM Partners, Accelerate Management, Liebman Entertainment, Bloom, Hergott, Diemer and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer. Gee is repped by Identity Agency Group (UK). Armstrong is with Conway van Gelder Grant (UK).