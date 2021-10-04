‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Moves Up Broadway Opening To Oct. 13

Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new Broadway play by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve Broadnax III, is moving up its official Broadway opening by more than two weeks, with the new opening date now on Wednesday, October 13.

The play at Broadway’s Golden Theatre had previously been set to open Oct. 31. No reason was giving for the date change, but such moves have been relatively commonplace this fall season as numerous Broadway productions juggle their openings and re-openings following the industry’s recent return from the Covid pandemic shutdown.

Thoughts of a Colored Man features an ensemble cast including Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Starz’s upcoming Black Mafia Family), Luke James (The Chi), Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire) and Esau Pritchett (Prodigal Son). The play is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Kandi Burruss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Samira Wiley, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

The production’s logline: “As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together.” Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to depict “the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.”