Ron Perlman Thriller ‘This Game’s Called Murder’ Gets U.S. Deal With Cranked Up Films – Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Cranked Up Films has acquired North American rights to This Game’s Called Murder, an indie thriller from writer-director Adam Sherman (Wristcutters: A Love Story), with plans to release it in theaters and on demand December 3rd.

Tcenters on Jennifer Wallendorf (Vanessa Marano), the daughter of a famed designer of women’s luxury footwear (Ron Perlman), who aims to sabotage his sadistic business. (Check out the first official trailer above.)

Sherman’s darkly comedic pic, full of murder, greed, and betrayal, also stars James Lastovic, Natasha Henstridge, Nicole Sousa, Nikko Austin Smith, Tory Devon Smith, Judson Mills, Challen Cates, Annabel Barrett, Tyler Steelman and more. Sherman produced with Noémi Santo.

“We couldn’t be more excited for audiences to experience this one-of-a-kind, vivid, and unapologetically ‘in-your-face’ film,” said Cranked Up Films CEO, Scott Donley. “Adam has such a unique perspective and filmmaking voice, it’s been an absolute pleasure having him as a creative partner on this release.”

“Looking at the world and people as characters and as drama has given me insight into human relationships, acceptance of life, and duality,” added the director. “Creating stories and making movies is who I am, it’s what I am. It’s how I think, see, and breathe. This has given me a more positive outlook on the world, or perhaps acceptance of the opera that we’re all a part of.”

Cranked Up Films is the genre-leaning label of American multimedia production and distribution company, Good Deed Entertainment. Its recent releases include Zach Lamplugh’s horror comedy 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot, Gillian Wallace Horvat’s thriller I Blame Society, Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman’s horror comedy Extra Ordinary and horror anthology pic Nightmare Cinema.

E.V.P of Distributions & Operations Kristin Harris negotiated the company’s most recent acquisition deal with Alana Crow of AC Entertainment Law, and Tiffany Boyle of Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmaker.