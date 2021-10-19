‘This American Life’ Distributor PRX Bolsters Podcast Team With Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: PRX, the public media organization that distributes series including This American Life, has promoted two of its top podcast executives.

Julie Shapiro, who has been exec producer of the organization’s podcast network Radiotopia, now becomes Vice President of Editorial at PRX and Radiotopia, while Mardavich, who has served in a number of roles at the business, becomes Senior Director of Content of Radiotopia.

The pair have been tasked with guiding and developing new partnerships and original content as well as working with its existing shows and creators across its podcast portfolio. They report to Jason Saldanha, Chief of Business Development and Content at PRX.

Shapiro will remain exec producer of Ear Hustle, the Radiotopia that shares the daily realities of life inside San Quentin State Prison. She will now also steer the creative direction and growth of the network.

Mardavich, meanwhile, will oversee strategic planning, operations, and management of the network, including new launches and ongoing series. She has previously been Director of Special Projects to Radiotopia’s Network Director and drove projects such as its live tours.

The pair will also continue to serve as exec producer of Radiotopia Presents, the podcast feed for new series from independent creators. Its first show, Blind Guy Travels, recently premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York.

“As the podcast industry accelerates, Julie will now bring her incredible experience, creativity, and creator-conscious mindset to podcasts and strategic partnerships across PRX’s growing portfolio, and will continue to guide Radiotopia as the network evolves,” said Saldanha. “In addition, since the network’s inception, Audrey’s dedication to Radiotopia’s mission, content, and creators have been without comparison. We’re excited to drive a path forward in audio together that champions independent creators and their work.”

“I’m looking forward to supporting PRX’s expanding content ambitions, to identifying new partners and projects, and to breaking new ground creatively by paving the way for more impactful and transformative storytelling,” added Shapiro. “It’s an honor and pleasure to build on the work I’ve done with PRX through Radiotopia and ‘Ear Hustle,’ and to continue onward working alongside the network and the show, too. Both have big plans in store.”

“It’s a joy to work closely with Radiotopia’s hosts and producers, and to provide a space where creators are valued and their dream projects can thrive,” said Mardavich, Senior Director of Content of the Radiotopia podcast network from PRX. “As a fierce advocate for independent producers, I look forward to helping lead Radiotopia forward in an ever-changing podcast landscape.”