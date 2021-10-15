‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge Returning For Season 2 Of HBO’s Dark Comedy

The White Lotus standout Jennifer Coolidge is returning for Season 2 of HBO’s hit social satire from Enlightened creator Mike White, sources confirm to Deadline.

Coolidge was a fan-favorite and received critical praise and Emmy buzz for her role as Tanya McQuoid in Season 1 of The White Lotus. Noone is commenting but we hear Coolidge is in talks to reprise her role, a wealthy, unstable woman, recovering from the death of her mother, traveling alone to the hotel, looking for love and in desperate need of a massage, per HBO’s official character description.

The first season followed a number of visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Over the span of a week, a darker complexity emerges in these seemingly picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Season 2 will follow a largely different group of vacationers as they book their stay at another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Season 1 also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

One of HBO Max’s top series, The White Lotus wrapped its freshman run with 1.9 million viewers for its season finale across all platforms, up 59% from the previous week, and 3.5x the audience for its July 11 premiere, according to HBO.

TVLine was first to report Coolidge’s return.