‘The Wheel Of Time’: Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe & Meera Syal Join Season 2 Cast; Amazon Drops Clip – New York Comic Con

The Wheel of Time will keep turning, and with even more characters as the Amazon fantasy series has added Ceara Coveney (The Amazing World of Emma), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Meera Syal (Broadchurch) to its Season 2 cast as series regulars. They will appear opposite star Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford and more.

Set to debut on November 19, The Wheel of Time takes place in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The casting news came from showrunner Rafe Judkins during the series’ Friday panel at New York Comic Con. Coveney will portray fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand. O’Keeffe and Syal will join the series in undisclosed series-regular roles. They join additional cast members Zoe Robins, Donal Finn, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney and Michael McElhatton.

During the panel, Pike spoke about embodying Moiraine for the series, noting that the role has allowed her to tap into another “power outside of myself.”

“In a spiritual sense I thought it was the right time in my life to explore a power outside of myself. Channeling and tapping into something rather elemental,” she said. “Being able to create a language to express that connection really interested me a lot, as well as taking on the responsibility of showing someone who wields great power – how they do it, how they use it, when they retrain using it.”

The panel also unveiled a clip for the upcoming Amazon series, see it below.

Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz directing the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Here’s the clip: