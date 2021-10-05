‘The Voice’ Season 21: Ed Sheeran Joins As Mega Mentor

Ed Sheeran has joined the fold at NBC’s The Voice as a mega mentor of the competition series’ season 21 beginning Oct. 25.

Sheeran will be part of the “Knockout Rounds” following the “Battle Rounds.” The former will see artists paired against a teammate once more, but they’ll choose their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits, according to the network.

The multiple Grammy Award winner will use his experience with songwriting, musical production, and performing to mentor artists with their vocal and technical choices and tailoring the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will then choose the winner from their team to advance to the “Live Playoffs.” Each coach has one steal opportunity in the “Knockouts.”

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher.