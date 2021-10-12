‘The Voice’ Takes Monday Ratings While ‘NCIS’ Wins Viewership With Bittersweet Exit; Newbies ‘Ordinary Joe’ & ‘The Big Leap’ Rise

Mark Harmon, after more than 18 years on CBS’ NCIS, made his exit on Monday evening during the latest episode titled “Great Wide Open.” As bittersweet as the series regular’s send-off may have been, it wasn’t in vain as NCIS earned the most viewers of the evening besting The Voice, Dancing With The Stars and more on Monday.

“Great Wide Open” saw Harmon’s Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs stick around in Alaska as an escape from a life of law enforcement. He bid farewell to partner Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and embraced a “sense of peace.” Read Deadline’s recap of Harmon’s exit here.

Overall NCIS (0.5, 7.37) and The Voice led Monday night, again, for the fourth week in a row.

NBC’s The Voice (0.9, 6.77) once again went head-to-head with Dancing With The Stars‘ Disney night (0.6, 4.40M) and came out on top to top the evening. Also having a pretty strong night was 9-1-1 on Fox (0.8, 4.98M) which remained steady since its Season 5 premiere.

Newbies Ordinary Joe (0.5, 3.00M) on NBC and The Big Leap (0.3, 1.34M) on Fox got a bit of a bump from their previous week’s showings to each earn one tenth demo raring. Viewership remained fairly stable for the two newcomers. Speaking of new series, NCIS Hawai’i on CBS remained steady (0.4, 5.10M) from last week, when it took its first dip since its series debut.

Roswell, New Mexico closed off its junior season stable from previous weeks, earning a 0.1 demo rating and 0.47 million viewers for “Never Let You Go.”



