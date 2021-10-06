×
‘The Voice’ Dominates Tuesday Primetime, ‘The Bachelor In Paradise’ Finale Down From Premiere

Bachelor In Paradise October 5 2021
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Time in paradise has come to an end for ABC as Bachelor In Paradise concluded with three engagements and some heartbreak. The finale of Bachelor In Paradise drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.80 million viewers. Coming in second to the latest installment of The Voice (0.8, 6.89M), Bachelor in Paradise fell slightly from its premiere in August (0.8, 3.06M)

Among the winners of last night’s finale were couples Kenny and Mari, Riley and Maurissa, and Joe and Serena – who walked away with rings on their fingers.

As The Voice continued to dominate primetime, FBI was the second-most-viewed program of the evening, with 6.39 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. In the same hour, The Resident (0.4, 2.97M) bid farewell to Emily VanCamp’s Nic Nevin, 

NBC’s La Brea (0.6, 4.89M) topped the 9 p.m. hour with its second episode, outperforming  other new series FBI: International (0.5, 5.90M) and Fox’s Our Kind of People (0.3,1.41M). La Brea fell from its premiere last week (0.7, 6.20M)

CBS took the 10 p.m. hour with FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.47M), which retained a good portion of its lead-in viewership and rating.

