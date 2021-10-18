‘The Split’ Creator Abi Morgan Making Directing Debut On Season 3 Of BBC Show

Abi Morgan, the creator and writer behind BBC series The Split, is making her debut in the directing chair on Season 3 of the show.

Below is a first look at the third season, on which Morgan is helming one of the five episodes; Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton) is lead director. Cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji are reprising their roles.

The Split is produced by Sister for BBC One, co-produced with Little Chick and AMC Networks, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama; Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer BBC; and Kristin Jones, EVP International Programming, AMC Networks. Series three is executive produced by Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and Morgan.

In the U.S. the show will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide.