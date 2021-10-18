Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Whitney’ Director Kevin Macdonald Behind ITV Doc On UK Floods; Broadcaster Unveils Climate Action Plan

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dawn Hudson To Exit As Motion Picture Academy CEO At End Of Current Term
Read the full story

‘The Split’ Creator Abi Morgan Making Directing Debut On Season 3 Of BBC Show

Abi Morgan Sister

Abi Morgan, the creator and writer behind BBC series The Split, is making her debut in the directing chair on Season 3 of the show.

Below is a first look at the third season, on which Morgan is helming one of the five episodes; Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton) is lead director. Cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji are reprising their roles.

The Split

The Split is produced by Sister for BBC One, co-produced with Little Chick and AMC Networks, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama; Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer BBC; and Kristin Jones, EVP International Programming, AMC Networks. Series three is executive produced by Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and Morgan.

In the U.S. the show will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad