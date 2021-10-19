‘The Son In Law’ Comedy From Ajay Sahgal, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar Gets ABC Pilot Order

ABC has given a pilot order to The Son In Law, a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the duo behind such series as ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and Disney+’s Doogie Kealoha, M.D. 20th Television, where Kasdan and Mar are based, is the studio, with Kasdan’s The Detective Agency producing.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Because the 2020-21 broadcast development cycle was shifted by the pandemic, many pitches came in late, with networks moving their development to off-cycle and pilot pickups to fall. Over the last month, ABC has greenlighted three pilots, dramas Alaska, starring Hilary Swank, and LA Law, headlined by Blair Underwood, joined now by Son In Law, originally put in development at the network in January.

In The Son In Law, a salt-of-the-earth man finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.

Sahgal wrote and executive produced the 2018 CBS comedy pilot Pandas In New York. He also was a co-executive producer on NBC’s The Carmichael Show, produced by 20th TV, and a consulting producer on Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever. He is repped by 3 Arts, Verve and attorney Warren Dern.

For Mar and Kasdan, the pilot order for The Son In Law follows the straight-to-series order from Disney+ for American Born Chinese.

2021 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

