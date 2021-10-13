‘The Senior’: Mary Stuart Masterson, Rob Corddry, Brandon Flynn & More Join Michael Chiklis Football Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot), Rob Corddry (The Unicorn), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Corey Knight (We Are Who We Are) and Terayle (Judas and the Black Messiah) are joining Michael Chiklis in The Senior, a football drama that Rod Lurie (The Outpost, The Last Castle) is directing from a screenplay by Bob Eisele (The Great Debaters), which is entering production in Texas this fall.

The film from Wayfarer Studios and Select Films is based on the true story of Mike Flynt (Chiklis), who was kicked off his collegiate football team 37 years ago for an altercation with another teammate. Now, at age 59, Mike decides to go back to college to finish his degree and try out for the varsity team in an attempt to redeem his past.

Masterson will play Mike’s wife Eileen, a voice of reason who offers tough love, while supporting her husband’s dream.

Corddry will play Sam Weston, the Sul Ross University football coach who sees great drive, talent, and ambition within Flynt, and is aware of the challenges that he will face playing the game at almost 60 years of age.

Flynn will portray Mike’s son, Micah, a college lecturer whose relationship with him is contentious, with Knight as Jeremy Cartwright, one of the elder Flynt’s 20-year-old football teammates with whom he forges a bond, and Terayle as young, adversarial teammate Jamal Johnson.

Wayfarer Studios (Disney+’s Clouds) is fully financing the film, with co-founders Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz producing. The project was developed and will be produced by Select Films’ Mark Ciardi and Campbell McInnes, in association with Ten Acre Films’ Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams, who will serve as exec producers. Wayfarer President of Production Andrew Calof will oversee and produce alongside COO Manu Garg and SVP of Scripted Development and Production, Tracy Ryerson.

Masterson is represented by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment; Corddry by WME, Artists First, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Flynn by UTA and Untitled Entertainment; Knight by Innovative Artists and Robersons Artist Management; Terayle by Innovative Artists, Crackerjack Management East, and Talent Connect.