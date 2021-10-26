‘The Raid’ Star Iko Uwais To Play Villain In ‘The Expendables 4’

Skip to main content
By Mike Fleming Jr, Justin Kroll

Mega

EXCLUSIVE: The Raid star Iko Uwais has landed the villain role in The Expendables 4He joins returning stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. Also joining the ensemble are Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio and Andy Garcia.

Stuntman-turned-helmer Scott Waugh is set to direct. Spenser Cohen wrote the script, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Details are being kept under wraps, but the plot again will focus on a group of veteran mercenaries. Uwais plays a former military officer-turned-arms dealer with his own private army.

Statham also is producing along with Kevin King Templeton as well as Millennium’s Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger.

Best known for his star-making role in 2011’s The Raid and its 2014 sequel, Uwais most recently starred in Paramount’s Snake Eyes and next will be seen in the Netflix film Fists Full of Vengeance as the star and executive producer. He previously starred in and exec produced The Wu Assassins series, now available on Netflix.

Other recent credits include Stuber, Mile 22 and Night Comes for Us. Uwais  is repped by Gersh and Management 360.

