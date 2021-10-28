‘The Out-Laws’: Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Lil Rel Howery & More Round Out Cast Of Netflix Action Comedy

Ellen Barkin (Sony Pictures’ upcoming The Man from Toronto), Nina Dobrev (Netflix’s upcoming Love Hard), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), Julie Hagerty (Marriage Story), Richard Kind (tick, tick…Boom!), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) and Blake Anderson (Workaholics) have joined the cast of The Out-Laws, Netflix’s action comedy from director Tyler Spindel (The Wrong Missy).

They’ll appear in the film penned by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove alongside previously announced cast members Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan.

The Out-Laws centers on Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Devine is producing the film with Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison; Isaac Horne is the project’s executive producer. No information on the roles to be played by the newest additions to the cast has been disclosed.

